This little piggy went missing in Wisconsin

These sheriff’s deputies probably wish that this not-so little piggy stayed home.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office in Wisconsin has shared a Facebook post reporting it was called to corral a loose pig that had escaped from a local farmer.

“After a brief hoof pursuit through the quiet subdivision, one deputy lassoed the suspect like a county fair champion,” the post reads. “The pig, clearly unimpressed, took a refreshing dip in a ditch while the next phase of the operation was developed. Eventually, after what we can only describe as ‘strategic negotiations,’ the pig was returned home and put in a more secure pen.”

It’s unclear whether the pig ended up crying wee wee wee all the way home.