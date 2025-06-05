Could you bear to eat bear meat?

If the thought of eating a bear sounds more appealing to you than building one, perhaps you’d be interested in taking a trip to Slovakia.

The European country has announced plans to offer government-approved brown bear meat for purchase and consumption, the BBC reports. Said meat will come from animals killed in a state-approved culling in response to recent fatal brown bear attacks on humans in Slovakia, which reports the second-most brown bear attacks in all of Europe.

“We will release every shot animal that meets certain conditions for consumption,” says State Minister Filip Kuffa. “Why? Because bear meat is edible.”

Brown bears are listed as a “near threatened” species in the European Union, and Slovakia’s mass killing plan has been met with criticism by conservationists who’ve deemed it “absurd” and “completely reckless.”

For those who are interested in trying bear meat, be warned of the Trichinella parasite — you need to cook the meat to at least 158 degrees Fahrenheit to kill it.