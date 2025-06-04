Mariners right-hander George Kirby takes line drive to face, exits game

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mariners right-hander George Kirby exited Tuesday night’s 5-1 loss to the Baltimore Orioles after taking a line drive to his right thumb and mouth.

After the contest, Kirby said he felt pretty good and that neither his hand nor face hurt despite some swelling on the right side of his mouth.

“I didn’t even see it coming,” Kirby said. “Just put my hand up. So, just glad it kind of missed any of the bad spots on my face.”

With two outs in the fifth inning, Kirby threw a fastball inside to Orioles third baseman Ramón Urías, which he promptly ripped right back up the middle. The baseball made contact with Kirby’s face, and he immediately jogged off the field as blood flowed from his mouth.

Kirby was promptly attended to by the Mariners training staff after what manager Dan Wilson called a “scary” moment.

“It’s just so close and you just hope for the best,” Wilson said. “It looked like he was a little surprised by it all, even as he was walking off.

“But, he was able to gather it all together. There was some blood coming down when he came off the field where it nicked him in the face. But, I think he’s going to be okay.”

Kirby did not return for the sixth inning, although he had already thrown 95 pitches by the time of his departure. It was easily Kirby’s best start of the season, considering he entered the contest with an 11.42 ERA across two appearances since being activated from the injured list.

The 27-year-old right-hander’s start to the season was delayed until late May due to inflammation in his throwing shoulder, and he hadn’t yet pitched to his standard. Kirby wasn’t perfect, but was pleased to give up only two runs across five innings before being lifted for reliever Eduard Bazardo.

“I feel great right now,” Kirby said. “Obviously, you don’t want to throw that many pitches in five innings, but I’m glad I feel really good from it after it. So, that’s a good sign.”

So, too, is it a good sign from Wilson’s standpoint that Kirby is so upbeat. The starter is still expected to have X-rays done on Wednesday, after which the team will learn more. For as challenging a start to the season as it’s been for Kirby, Wilson has the utmost confidence in him to bounce back.

“George is a competitor. We know that,” Wilson said. “A lot of times, these things can make you stronger, and that’s what I expect from George. Again, hopefully it’s nothing serious and it’s just kind of a bump in the road.”

