6/03 Klickitat County Commissioners meeting

Story by Rodger Nichols for Gorge Country Media

Klickitat County is one of only four counties in Washington out of 39 to have no animal shelter. That was the message brought to Klickitat County Commissioners yesterday. Danielle Olson told them that when Gina Mosbrucker was in the legislature, she got funding passed to build a shelter in Klickitat County.

“We have the land, we have the funding, but what gives me heartburn is we don’t have any funds for operations, supplies and maintenance.”

That funding is set to expire unless at least a temporary structure is up by September 30th.

Commissioners agreed to bring the issue to a workshop session in the near future.

Most of the news from the morning workshop session concerned the jail. Administrator Bill Frantz said that the ductwork had been cleaned for the first time in years, that cameras would being installed next week, and the jail was receiving a generator from FEMA.

And look for an upgrade on the original courthouse building. The county has received a $618,000 grant for repainting and re-stuccoing.