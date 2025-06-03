Knicks fire coach Tom Thibodeau after first Eastern Conference finals berth in 25 years

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Knicks have fired coach Tom Thibodeau, just days after their first trip to the Eastern Conference finals in 25 years. The Knicks were eliminated by the Indiana Pacers with a loss in Game 6 on Saturday night. They then decided to move on from Thibodeau, who led them to the postseason in four of his five seasons in New York. The decision was made by team president Leon Rose with approval from owner Jim Dolan, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday.