6/03 Sports Brief

Rockies snap streak of 22 straight series losses dating to ’24 with 3-2 win over Marlins

MIAMI (AP) — The Colorado Rockies ended a streak of 22 consecutive series losses dating to last year, beating the Miami Marlins 3-2 Tuesday night as Hunter Goodman homered for the third time in two games. Colorado, a major league-worst 11-50, won consecutive games for just the second time this year after beating Atlanta on April 30 and San Francisco the next day. The Rockies go for a series sweep against the Marlins on Wednesday. Goodman hit his 10th homer of the season in the eighth inning as the Rockies ended a run of 19 series losses this season.

Whether ratings are good or not, Thunder-Pacers could be a series true basketball fans enjoy

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — It’s No. 25 Indiana vs. No. 47 Oklahoma City in the NBA Finals. That’s not their seeding. That’s their media market ranking. To some, that might matter. A title matchup that starts Thursday night between the Pacers and Thunder has two young, fun teams that score a ton and are led by marketable stars. That the good news. Here’s the inevitable other side: The ratings, especially at the start of the series, probably aren’t going to be good because the home markets are so small. Those who like the NBA won’t be dissuaded by that. Those who don’t like the NBA will tout it as great failure.

Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers face off in a Stanley Cup Final rematch of NHL powerhouses

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers seemed to have been on a collision course to meet again in the Stanley Cup Final. A year since Florida won in seven games to capture the first title in franchise history, there’s an aura of inevitability around the rematch. The question is whether the conclusion of this one will be the Panthers becoming back-to-back NHL champions or Oilers captain Connor McDavid finally hoisting the Cup. Game 1 is Wednesday night at Edmonton.

Sentnor and Biyendolo score 2 each and US women beat Jamaica 4-0

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ally Sentnor and Lynn Biyendolo each scored two goals and the United States beat Jamaica 4-0 after the team honored longtime defender Becky Sauerbrunn. Sentnor scored in the 19th minute then scored her second off a deflection 10 minutes later. Biyendolo scored in the 60th minute, three minutes after coming into the game as a substitute. She added a second in the 88th minute off a cross from Avery Patterson. Phallon Tullis-Joyce made her second consecutive in goal for the United States. Before the game, the United States honored Sauerbrunn, who retired from soccer late last year after a 16-year career.

Bryce Harper homers in first at-bat in return to Phillies’ lineup after 5 game absence

TORONTO (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper hit a first-inning home run in his return to the starting lineup against the Toronto Blue Jays after he missed the last five games with a bruised right elbow. Harper played first base and batted third in his first game since he was hit by a 95 mph fastball from Atlanta Braves pitcher Spencer Strider last week. The Phillies went 1-4 without Harper and fell out of first place in the NL East.

Reds ace Hunter Greene to undergo MRI after feeling groin discomfort in win over Brewers

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Reds ace Hunter Greene will undergo an MRI on his right groin Wednesday morning after being pulled after five innings during Tuesday night’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Reds manager Terry Francona said after the 4-2 win that Greene felt discomfort on his last couple of pitches in the fifth. Greene has made three starts since a 15-day stint on the injured list last month due to a groin strain he sustained May 7 during a start in Atlanta. Greene, who made his first All-Star appearance last season, is 4-3 with a 2.72 ERA in 11 starts this year.

Astros’ McCullers gets first win since 2022 after overcoming injuries, death threats

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Lance McCullers Jr. finally got some peace of mind on Tuesday night. The Astros right-hander pitched six scoreless innings to get his first win since Sept. 21, 2022, as Houston beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-0. McCullers missed the 2023 and 2024 seasons because of injuries and had not won in five starts this year since being activated from the injured list on May 4. McCullers struck out seven and walked one while outdueling Pirates ace Paul Skenes, who gave up one run — on a solo homer by Christian Walker in the seventh — in eight innings.

Manny Pacquiao says return to boxing goes beyond comeback fight: ‘The book of politics is closed’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Manny Pacquiao says he is done with politics, and he’s back in boxing to stay. “The book of politics is closed,” Pacquiao tells The Associated Press. Pacquiao’s ring comeback at 46 years old is not just for a farewell bout, either: The former eight-division world champion intends to fight on indefinitely. The comeback starts July 19, when Pacquiao returns from a four-year layoff and attempts to break his own record by becoming the oldest welterweight champion in boxing history. The former senator and presidential candidate in his native Philippines will take on WBC champ Mario Barrios.

The Pittsburgh Steelers reached out to fans upset that Donald Trump received a jersey at a rally

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers legend Rocky Bleier called an audible when he presented President Donald Trump with a Steelers jersey with the No. 47 during a recent rally in western Pennsylvania. Not everyone was thrilled about it. Several fans emailed the team expressing their anger at the gesture, which was not authorized directly by the team. The club responded to those who reached out, writing that the viewpoints of current and former players do not necessarily reflect the view of the organization. Bleier and current Steelers Mason Rudolph and Myles Killebrew shared the stage with Trump after Trump announced he was doubling the tariffs on imported steel.