Chewy the raccoon chews on meth pipe

A traffic stop turned into an animal version of Breaking Bad when a raccoon holding a meth pipe was spotted in a car.

According to Ohio’s Springfield Township Police Department, a woman named Victoria Vidal was pulled over due to an active warrant and driving with a suspended license. After she was detained, the officer who conducted the stop returned to the vehicle to find the aforementioned raccoon sitting in the driver’s seat, seemingly taking a hit from a meth pipe that it had clasped in its little claws.

Upon further investigation, it was discovered that the raccoon was Vidal’s pet, which she had properly documented, and goes by the name Chewy.

While the mystery of the raccoon’s origins was solved, there was still the matter of the meth pipe, which led to the discovery of a “bulk amount of methamphetamine” and crack cocaine in Vidal’s vehicle. She faces various drug charges.

“While our officers are trained to expect the unexpected, finding a raccoon holding a meth pipe is a first!” the Springfield Township PD says. “No raccoons were hurt or injured in this incident.”

Hopefully Chewy can find something different and safer to chew on.