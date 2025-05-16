A dum-dum mistake: Child accidentally orders 70,000 lollipops online

Here’s an example of why letting your child play with your phone might be a dum-dum idea.

Perhaps Kentucky mother Holly LaFavers came to that realization when, according to WKYT, she found 30 cases of Dum-Dum lollipops stacked at her front door, which her 8-year-old son, Liam, had accidentally ordered online via Amazon.

The cases cost $130 each and, in total, contained about 70,000 lollipops.

LaFavers was able to return eight cases to Amazon and then was able to sell the rest to local community members.