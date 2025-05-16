The school that’s taking twinning to the next level

Fourteen sets of twins are preparing to celebrate a major milestone and graduate high school together.

Of the more than 600 graduating seniors at Clovis North High School in Fresno, California, 28 of them happen to be a fraternal or identical twin, a coincidence Principal Joshua Shapiro, who has been Clovis North’s principal for seven years, said he and his staff only recently realized.

“We do a graduation grid every year. And when we were putting the grid together, we started realizing, ‘Wait, there’s more than just eight or nine … there’s actually 14,'” Shapiro recalled to ABC’s Good Morning America.

“Going to high school with a twin … I feel like it’s better than just going by yourself,” said Claire Scott, 18, who will graduate alongside her twin sister Chloe Scott. “I always had her, so that was really nice to always have someone there for me.”

“It’s been fun,” Colt Parks added of going to the same high school with his twin sister Emerson Parks. “Classes with her have been easy. I have her to help me with certain subjects, like math for the most part. Yeah, it’s just been really helpful to have a twin with me all the way through the four years.”

Clovis North’s seniors are set to graduate June 4, and several of the twins, including Max and Charlie Toy, say they’ll make sure to share one more big hurrah together.

“We’re doing a shared graduation party, and it’ll be fun, because, you know, we’ve shared parties our whole lives together. And so, it’s going to be one last big grad party that we’re going to be able to share,” Max said. “It’s like one last one where we’re in the same spot.”