Super rare beaver is also super chill

Here’s some dam good news from the world of wildlife.

As the BBC reports, a wild beaver has been spotted in Wales, some 400 years after Britain hunted the animal into extinction.

“I’ve seen some incredible wildlife in Wales, some amazing things, but this ranks up there, not just with the best, but as the very, very best,” says naturalist Iolo Williams. “The last people to see wild beaver in Wales would have been the Welsh princes, who would have hunted them. So they’ve been absent for hundreds of years. So it’s hugely significant.”

The beaver itself, however, is blissfully unaware of its significance.

“[It] didn’t pay us any attention at all,” Williams says. “It was very chill.”