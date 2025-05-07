Woman’s rule for Mother’s Day gifts draws mixed reactions

A content creator is sharing her mom’s gift rule for Mother’s Day, sparking mixed reactions from fellow moms.

Jessica Molina, a mom of one, shared on TikTok that when she was growing up, her mom always wanted a Mother’s Day gift that was meant specifically for her, not her family.

“My mom has had the same Mother’s Day gift rule for as long as I can remember, and that is, if it’s something to clean, if it’s something to decorate, if it’s something to keep maintenance of any kind in the house, it is not a Mother’s Day gift. It is a family gift,” Molina says in the video, which now has over 200,000 views. “If it’s something that is for cooking, for baking, it is not a Mother’s Day gift. That is a family gift because all can benefit from it.”

Molina, 38, added that as a mom herself now, she agrees with her mom’s perspective.

“A Mother’s Day gift is thinking specifically of the mother and what she would like,” she said. “It’s not just another thing for the home that we’re disguising as a gift for mom. And honestly, now that I’m a mom, I vibe with it.”

Molina’s video has garnered hundreds of comments with differing opinions.

“I disagree. Give me anything for my kitchen & I’m delighted! Cooking for my family gives me the most joy,” one commenter wrote.

Another TikTok user wrote that they agreed with Molina, adding, “Cards, flowers, jewelry, add too [sic] her collection, art supplies, hair/nail appointment, a new outfit, a handbag, bath therapy, dinner out? There are so many good options before crockpot.”

Molina told ABC’s Good Morning America she was motivated to share her mom’s rule when she noticed moms sharing suggestions for Mother’s Day gift ideas in an online chat group.