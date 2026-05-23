5/22 Sports Brief

NASCAR’s Kyle Busch was short of breath, coughing up blood day before his death, 911 call reveals

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — A 911 call obtained by The Associated Press reveals NASCAR driver Kyle Busch experienced shortness of breath, felt overheated, and was coughing up blood the day before he died at the age of 41. Busch was hospitalized with a “severe illness” three days before he was to compete in the Coca-Cola 600. He became unresponsive while testing in a Chevrolet racing simulator in Concord on Wednesday. An emergency call from the General Motors training facility described his symptoms. Busch was found on the bathroom floor, awake, and emergency responders were directed to the scene.

Kyle Busch was more than a villain and the greatest NASCAR driver of his generation

Kyle Busch grew to expect — even appreciate — the boos. The driver was more comfortable over his 26-year NASCAR career than anyone might imagine with a checkered flag in one hand and fans jeering all around. He leaned into the villain role as the wins mounted and even started encouraging his haters, trying to get the howling to a fever pitch before delivering his signature bow. It was Busch at his best. And it’s the way he should be remembered. The two-time Cup Series champion, who won more races than anyone across NASCAR’s three national series, died Thursday at age 41. Tributes poured in, with many echoing the sentiment that racing had lost one of its fiercest competitors. Busch was that and much more.

Barbashev, Eichel score in 2:07 span, Golden Knights stun Avs 3-1 to take 2-0 series lead

DENVER (AP) — Jack Eichel and Ivan Barbashev scored in a 2:07 span in the third period and the Vegas Golden Knights stunned the Colorado Avalanche 3-1 on Friday night to take a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference Final. Eichel tied it, then set up Barbashev for the go-ahead goal with 8:38 remaining. Barbashev added an empty-netter with 1:03 remaining. The comeback stunned the capacity crowd and wiped out the top-seeded Avalanche’s 1-0 lead. By winning twice at Ball Arena, the Golden Knights put the Avalanche in a huge hole. Since 1982, road teams that started 2-0 in the conference finals have a 13-0 series record. Carter Hart had another stellar performance, stopping 29 shots. He made 36 saves in a 4-2 win Wednesday night.

Si Woo Kim just misses history at Byron Nelson, settling for 60 after a bogey on the final hole

McKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Si Woo Kim just missed out on a 59 at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, bogeying the final hole when a par would have given him the 16th sub-60 round in PGA Tour history. The 30-year-old South Korean put himself in position to break 60 with a curling 17-foot birdie putt from the fringe on the par-3 17th hole at TPC Craig Ranch. It was his 12th birdie of the day, putting him at 12 under on the par-71 layout. Kim was in the fairway on the 18th, but blasted his second shot over the green and failed to get up and down.

Pep Guardiola leaving Manchester City after the season: ‘It’s my time’

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Pep Guardiola is leaving Manchester City at the end of the season. It brings to a close a trophy-laden, 10-year spell in which he established City as a forces in Europe while changing the face of English soccer. Guardiola has one year left on his City contract but he will take charge of his final game on Sunday against Aston Villa in the Premier League. City says Guardiola will become a global ambassador and it is naming its newly developed stand at Etihad Stadium after him. Since joining City in the summer of 2016 Guardiola has led the Abu Dhabi-owned team to six Premier League titles and a first Champions League crown in 2023.

Gerrit Cole pitches 6 shutout innings after 569-day absence as Yankees lose to Rays 4-2

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees ace Gerrit Cole pitched six shutout innings in his return from elbow ligament reconstruction that caused a 569-day absence. Cole left with a 1-0 lead against the Tampa Bay Rays, which New York wasted in a 4-2 loss Friday night. A 35-year-old right-hander who had surgery in March 2025, Cole allowed two hits and three walks while striking out two. Cole was unusually sharp for a pitcher coming off a long layoff. He needed just 11 pitches in the third and fourth innings and retired 10 in a row during one stretch.

Lionel Scaloni remains calm and cool as Argentina prepares to defend its World Cup title

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Lionel Scaloni remains calm as he prepares to lead Argentina into his second consecutive World Cup. Scaloni, who helped Argentina win in 2022, is known for his composure, even under pressure. Despite initial criticism for his lack of experience, Scaloni proved himself by winning the 2021 Copa América and the 2022 World Cup. Now, he faces the challenge of defending the title with Lionel Messi nearing retirement. Scaloni emphasizes the importance of staying focused and not resting on past achievements.

Rocket returns: Roger Clemens throws out 1st pitch to son Kody at Fenway

BOSTON (AP) — Roger Clemens let loose a fastball from the mound again at Fenway Park. Only this time with his son kneeling behind home plate. The Red Sox’s career leader with 2,590 strikeouts fired his latest offering just slightly off the right side of the plate to 30-year-old Twins utility player Kody in a ceremonial first pitch before Minnesota’s matchup with the Boston Red Sox. That was just fine by the 63-year-old grandfather. Since Clemens left Boston following the 1996 season, no other full-time Red Sox player has worn the No. 21. He said he’s open to the idea of seeing it retired by the Red Sox franchise for which he played the bulk of his career.