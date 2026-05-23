Mitch Garver’s 2-run homer sends Mariners to 2-0 win over punchless Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Mitch Garver hit a two-run homer, Logan Gilbert threw 5 2/3 sharp innings and the Seattle Mariners beat the Kansas City Royals 2-0 on Friday night.

Cole Young walked to open the seventh inning before Garver squared up a 1-0 sinker from Nick Mears (2-3) and launched a 406-foot shot to left field.

Gilbert surrendered two hits and struck out six while walking four. Eduard Bazardo (3-2) followed with 1 1/3 hitless innings, Matt Brash worked out of trouble in the eighth and Andrés Muñoz pitched the ninth for his ninth save.

The teams combined for nine hits. Julio Rodríguez doubled and singled for Seattle, and Garver also went 2 for 4.

Kansas City’s Noah Cameron struck out a career-high eight while allowing four hits in six innings, his first scoreless start in nine outings this season.

The Royals have lost five straight at home and have scored nine runs in their last six games.

Up next

RHP George Kirby (5-3, 3.45 ERA) takes the mound for the Mariners while RHP Stephen Kolek (2-0, 4.24) gets the start for the Royals on Saturday.

Mariners reinstate outfielder Victor Robles from 10-day injured list, option Connor Joe to Triple-A

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Seattle Mariners reinstated outfielder Victor Robles from the 10-day injured list on Friday and optioned utilityman Connor Joe to Triple-A Tacoma.

Robles, 29, landed on the 10-day IL on April 8 with a right pec strain after only five games with the Mariners.

He batted eighth and went 0 for 2 with a strikeout in Seattle’s 2-0 win over the Kansas City Royals on Friday night, dropping his batting average to .200. He has one double, one RBI and a stolen base this season.

The Dominican native missed 119 games in the 2025 season after he dislocated his left shoulder while making a leaping catch during a 5-4 loss at San Francisco in April. Last year, Robles hit .245 with one home run, four doubles and nine RBIs in 32 games.

Joe, who has appeared in parts of seven major league seasons, hit .182 with two runs, two doubles, one home run, three RBIs, two stolen bases and six walks in 18 games with Seattle.

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