Gilgeous-Alexander, bench propel Thunder past Spurs 123-108 after historic slow start for 2-1 lead

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 26 points and 12 assists, and the Oklahoma City Thunder climbed out of a 15-point hole minutes into the game to beat the San Antonio Spurs 123-108 on Friday night and take a 2-1 lead in their series. Jared McCain had 24 points and Jaylin Williams added 18 for Oklahoma City. The Thunder were without Jalen Williams, who sat out with left hamstring soreness. Oklahoma City’s bench outscored San Antonio’s 76-23, including 15 points by Alex Caruso. Victor Wembanyama had 24 points for San Antonio. Devin Vassell added 20 and De’Aaron Fox had 15 in his series debut. Game 4 is Sunday.