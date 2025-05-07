The Birds 2: Revenge of the Woodpecker

The Massachusetts neighborhood of Squam Hill has been under siege by a vandal that stands about 2 feet tall.

As The New York Times reports, a particularly feisty woodpecker has been terrorizing the town, pecking at and destroying at least 20 side-view car mirrors.

“When it landed on the window, I thought it was my girlfriend tapping on the window,” resident Mike Foster says of his encounter with the flying menace. “I was like, ‘Oh, I’m in trouble.’ It was staring me right in the eyes for a solid 30 seconds.”

“That woodpecker is looking at 30 years to life right now, I think,” Foster adds of the bird’s crime spree.

The woodpecker’s behavior could be explained by the ongoing mating season. They’re also unsettled by seeing their own reflections, which may be why it’s targeting car mirrors.

“They’re a ferocious bird, and they’re really strong,” says Matthew Fuxjager of Brown University. “It’s the biomechanical equivalent of a hammer.”

Residents who can’t hide their cars in garages have tried to protect their mirrors by wrapping them in plastic bags or cloth.

The Times cheekily notes that “The woodpecker could not be reached for comment.” If it had, we’re guessing it would do an impression of the Woody Woodpecker laugh.