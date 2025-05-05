5/04 Sports Brief

The Commanders are hosting the 2027 NFL draft in Washington, AP source says

WASHINGTON (AP) — The 2027 NFL draft is heading to the nation’s capital, a person familiar with the details told The Associated Press on Sunday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because President Trump is set to make the announcement on Monday at the White House. Washington hosting the draft two years from now is the latest off-field victory for the Commanders, a week since they reached an agreement with the D.C. government to build a stadium on the old RFK site. That is still pending council approval.

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Adam Lowry scored on a tipped shot 16:10 into the second overtime and the Winnipeg Jets rallied to beat the St. Louis Blues 4-3 to advance to the second round of the NHL playoffs. Cole Perfetti had two goals, Vladislav Namestnikov also scored, and Kyle Connor and Neal Pionk each had three assists for Winnipeg, which scored twice in the final two minutes of regulation to tie the score. Connor Hellebuyck finished with 26 saves. Jordan Kyrou, Mathieu Joseph and Radek Faksa scored for the Blues. Jordan Binnington had 43 saves. The Jets will next face the Dallas Stars starting Wednesday at home in the teams’ first postseason meeting.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Oscar Piastri maintained his advantage in the Formula 1 championship fight by winning the Miami Grand Prix for his fourth win through six races this season. Piastri has now won three consecutive F1 races for McLaren Racing, where he and teammate Lando Norris are trying to dethrone four-time defending champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull. Piastri is the first McLaren driver to win three consecutive F1 races in 28 years. Mika Hakkinen did it with a win in the 1997 season finale and then victories in the first two races of 1998. Norris was second as McLaren went 1-2.

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark made the shot everyone came to see. Clark stopped late in the third quarter of Sunday’s WNBA preseason game between the Indiana Fever and the Brazilian national team and launched a 3-pointer near the “22” logo on Iowa’s Carver-Hawkeye Arena court. It was the spot where she hit the shot in her senior season in 2024 that made her the all-time leading scorer in NCAA women’s basketball. Clark, starting her second season with the Fever, scored 16 points in Indiana’s 108-44 win.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Sovereignty’s Kentucky Derby victory in the muck at Churchill Downs sparked curiosity over whether the colt can build on his signature win over a possibly drier, faster surface on the Triple Crown trail. The question now is whether that test will come sooner or later. Trainer Bill Mott initially seemed inclined to bypass the Preakness on May 17 in Baltimore for the Belmont next month but will decide this week. Trainers for other Derby horses face similar decisions after a muddy race that was new for many competitors.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Naoya Inoue remained undefeated after retaining the undisputed junior featherweight title with an eighth-round technical knockout of Ramon Cardenas in front of a packed house inside T-Mobile Arena and a nationally televised audience on ESPN. Inoue (30-0, 27 KOs), who was knocked down in the second round, played the aggressor much of the fight by using precision and power to carve his way through Cardenas (26-2), frequently sending the announced 8,474 gathering into a frenzy.