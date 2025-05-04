From rattle to gavel: Baby turns 1 with Law & Order-themed birthday party

A mother of a newly 1-year-old child is showing other parents how a kids birthday is dun-dun.

Dara Natale tells People that she planned a Law & Order-themed party for her daughter’s first big day. The idea came to her as she thought back to the hours she spent watching the police and legal procedural and its SVU spinoff while she was pregnant and in labor.

“Then, throughout my maternity leave and even times after that, we just always kind of have Law & Order on in the background,” Natale says. “[My daughter] doesn’t really watch TV, but for some reason, whenever the theme song played, it would always catch her attention … she started standing or even dancing to it whenever it played.”

Props included iced tea in cups with SVU star Ice-T‘s face, dun-dun cookies and a collage of photos from her daughter’s life stylized like an evidence board alongside a sign reading, “These are her stories.”