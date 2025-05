There’s a new flavor of Oreo headed to store shelves, and it’s a groundbreaker.

Chocolate Covered Pretzel Oreos will arrive May 5, with “chocolate flavor cream, sandwiched between pretzel-flavored cookies that are topped with salt,” according to the company’s description.

The new incarnation of Oreo is the first one in history to be both sweet and savory.

It’s a limited-edition flavor, so they’ll be available as long as supplies last.