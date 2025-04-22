Young buck! You can’t do whatever you feel

News that it’s fun to stay at the YMCA has apparently reached the animal kingdom.

As reported by Kentucky’s Louisville Metro Police Department, a deer that was possibly feeling down or in need of being picked off the ground walked into a local Y. Unfortunately, unlike a young man, the deer was unable to get itself clean, have a good meal or generally do whatever it feels, and was thus escorted out of the building by officers.

“When officers arrived on scene, we were met with a subject literally staring at us with a ‘deer in the headlights’ look,” the LMPD says. “To our surprise, the YMCA doesn’t offer memberships to deer. Who knew?

Although we agree a Y membership has a ton of perks, they had to deny the membership to our four-legged friend.”

The post notes that the city has seen an increased presence of deer lately, “most likely attributed to historic flooding.” After all, the YMCA is known to welcome those who find themselves in a new town.