You’re not allowed to climb Germany’s Cologne Cathedral

As Miley Cyrus famously sang, it ain’t about what’s waiting on the other side, it’s the climb. For six people arrested while climbing in Germany, what’s waiting on the other side might be jail.

According to The Associated Press, five men from France and one woman from Belgium were detained while attempting to scale the famed Cologne Cathedral.

The group’s nighttime mission was cut short after they were spotted by the cathedral’s private security guards. The police then arrived with riot gear and a helicopter to apprehend them.

Police also found various broken doors and sacks full of climbing equipment while searching the building.