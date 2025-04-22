4/22 Sports Brief

US Center for SafeSport fires CEO Ju’Riese Colón, the latest sign of crisis for the Olympic watchdog

DENVER (AP) — The U.S. Center for SafeSport has fired CEO Ju’Riese Colón. Colón’s departure is the latest and most visceral sign of a crisis that began after revelations the center had hired an investigator who would later be charged with rape. The center announced Colon’s departure in an email sent to The Associated Press on Tuesday. It brought an abrupt end to a tenure that began in 2019, when she was hired to help the then-2-year-old center, which was established to combat sex abuse in Olympic sports, bring its operation to full speed.

From 8-man football to competitive CrossFit, some prospects took a different road to the NFL draft

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Former Virginia safety Jonas Sanker took an unconventional path to the NFL draft. He attended high school in Charlottesville, Virginia, where he emerged as a star in eight-man football. Sanker’s rapid ascension from fast-break style prep games to college captain to the cusp of a pro career sounds more Hollywood than reality but Sanker has made it this far. He’s not alone in this year’s draft class. Several of this year’s class have taken atypical paths to get to this point.

Adam Silver calls NBA ratings for opening weekend of playoffs ‘fantastic’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NBA Commissioner Adam Silver says television ratings from the opening weekend of the playoffs were the best the league has seen in about a quarter-century. Silver spoke Tuesday at the CAA World Congress of Sports presented by the Sports Business Journal. The commissioner seemed particularly pleased with the ratings numbers from the first eight games. He called them ‘fantastic.’ The NBA released the numbers soon after. The eight games over the weekend averaged 4.4 million viewers for the highest average in 25 years and a 17% increase over the opening weekend of last season’s playoffs.

Manfred eager to see how many fans turn out for the MLB Speedway Classic at Bristol

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Major League Baseball has played at the “Field of Dreams” movie site. Now baseball is eager to see just how big a crowd will show up for a game at a NASCAR bullring of a track. And Bristol Motor Speedway can hold a lot of people. It’s part of Commissioner Rob Manfred’s push to take MLB to new places. MLB played a game at the movie site in Iowa in both 2021 and 2022. The MLB Speedway Classic will be played Aug. 2 between Cincinnati and Atlanta in a track that holds more than 146,000 for racing. Bristol set a college football record with 156,990 fans in 2016.

Celtics’ Payton Pritchard wins the NBA sixth man of the year award

Payton Pritchard came off the bench and changed games for the Boston Celtics this season. He was the only player in the NBA with more than 1,000 points in games that he didn’t start. He set the league record for 3-pointers made by a backup. And the voters took notice of all that and more, picking the Celtics guard as the league’s sixth man of the year this season. Pritchard edged out Detroit’s Malik Beasley and Cleveland’s Ty Jerome for the award. It’s the fifth time that a Celtics player won the award: Kevin McHale claimed it in 1984 and 1985, Bill Walton in 1986 and Malcolm Brogdon won it in 2023.

Celtics star Jayson Tatum listed as doubtful for Game 2 vs. Magic with bone bruise in wrist

BOSTON (AP) — Celtics forward Jayson Tatum has been listed as doubtful with a bone bruise in his right wrist for Game 2 of Boston’s Eastern Conference first-round series against the Orlando Magic. Tatum’s designation was listed on the injury report released Tuesday. He injured the wrist in the fourth quarter of the Celtics’ 103-86 victory in Game 1. With Boston leading 89-73 with 8:28 remaining, Tatum went up for a dunk and was hit hard by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope as he tried to block it. Tatum landed awkwardly on his right side. Game 2 is on Wednesday.

Cavaliers’ Mitchell, Warriors’ Curry and Celtics’ Tatum in the spotlight going into Game 2’s

Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell, Golden State’s Stephen Curry and Boston’s Jayson Tatum have been the driving forces for their teams throughout the season. It is no surprise that all three are in the spotlight going into their respective Game 2s of the NBA Playoffs on Wednesday night. Mitchell scored 30 points in the top-seeded Cavaliers 121-100 victory over the Miami Heat on Sunday night. It was the 26th time in 55 playoff games that the all-star guard has had at least 30 points. Curry needs three points to become the 11th player in league history to reach 4,000 points in the playoffs. Tatum is listed as doubtful against the Orlando Magic with a bone bruise in his right wrist.

Simone Biles undecided on competing at LA Olympics, says 2028 ‘seems so far away’

PARIS (AP) — Simone Biles is unsure whether she will compete at the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028. For now the most decorated gymnast of all-time has other priorities and she is also listening to her body. Speaking in an interview with French sports daily L’Equipe she says “for me to come back, it would really have to excite me.” The 28-year-old American will of course be in Los Angeles for the Games but does not yet know whether it will be ”on the apparatus or in the stands.” She recalled how last year’s Paris Games took a heavy toll on her body, saying “my body literally collapsed. I was sick for 10 days.”