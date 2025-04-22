Bello leads Red Sox over Mariners 8-3 in season debut after recovering from shoulder strain

BOSTON (AP) — Brayan Bello allowed one run over five innings in his season debut, Triston Casas hit a three-run homer in the seventh and the Boston Red Sox beat the Seattle Mariners 8-3 on Tuesday night for their sixth win in seven games.

Alex Bregman hit a pair of RBI doubles for the Red Sox.

Jorge Polanco hit a solo homer in the first for Seattle and J.P. Crawford hit a two-run single in the sixth as Seattle closed to 4-3.

Bello (1-0), who had been sidelined by a strained right shoulder, followed Polanco’s homer with a walk and two hit batters before Rowdy Tellez grounded into a 3-6-1 double play. Bello threw 97 pitches, giving up four hits and three walks with three strikeouts.

Bryce Miller (1-3) allowed four runs, five hits and four walks in 4 2/3 innings. Seattle lost for just the third time in 11 games.

Key moment

With runners on first and second and one out in the seventh, Casas homered on an 0-1 curveball from Trent Thornton.

Key stat

Jarren Duran extended his hitting streak to nine games when he tripled leading off the first. It was the second triple of the season for Duran, who led the AL in 2024 with 14.

Up next

Mariners RHP Emerson Hancock (0-1, 12.71 ERA) faces LHP Sean Newcomb (0-2, 3.63) of Boston on Wednesday night.

___