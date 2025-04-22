NBA Playoffs Tuesday

Gilgeous-Alexander scores 27 as the Thunder roll past Grizzlies 118-99 to take 2-0 series lead

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 27 points, and the Oklahoma City Thunder dominated the Memphis Grizzlies 118-99 to take a 2-0 lead in their first-round Western Conference playoff series. Jalen Williams scored 24 points and Chet Holmgren added 20 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks for the Thunder. Oklahoma City delivered a strong follow-up to its record-setting 131-80 win on Sunday. The Thunder have won all six games against the Grizzlies this season by double digits. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 26 points and Ja Morant added 23 for Memphis. The Grizzlies will host Game 3 on Thursday.

Siakam, Haliburton’s double-doubles lead Pacers past Bucks 123-115 for 2-0 series lead

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Pascal Siakam had 24 points and 11 rebounds and Tyrese Haliburton added 21 points and 12 assists to lead the Indiana Pacers past the Milwaukee Bucks 123-115 on Tuesday night for a 2-0 lead in the first-round playoff series. Indiana has won five of the last six playoff games between the teams and never trailed in this one. Game 3 will be played Friday in Milwaukee. Two-time league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo had 34 points, 18 rebounds and seven assists, and All-NBA guard Damain Lillard had 14 points in his first game back from deep vein thrombosis in his right calf. Lillard was 4 of 13 from the field in 37 minutes. Indiana sealed the win with an 8-2 run to end the game.