Police respond to an incident at The Dalles High School

This note to the community was posted on Facebook by the North Wasco County School District on 4/15.

Dear Families,

We want to inform you about an incident that occurred at TDHS this afternoon, shortly before dismissal. A report was made that what appeared to be a gun had fallen out of a student’s pocket. Students acted responsibly by notifying school administrators. Unfortunately, the student had already left campus for the day by the time the report reached school staff.

In accordance with our safety protocols, we immediately contacted the police. Officers responded promptly and conducted a home visit to ensure the safety of our students and staff. Law enforcement confirmed that there was no substantiated threat or cause for immediate concern. It is also important to note that there were no verbal threats reported in connection with this incident.

As per our protocols, the student may not return to school until the investigation is concluded and/or a threat assessment is conducted. We are continuing to take this matter seriously and are conducting a thorough review to ensure all necessary steps are taken to maintain school safety.

We understand that incidents like this can be unsettling for students, staff, and families. Please know that the safety and well-being of our school community remain our top priorities. Our administrative team and school safety personnel are working diligently to review every aspect of this situation to ensure our campus remains a safe space for learning.

> As a reminder, we ask that all families review our school’s safety policies with their children. These include:

> No weapons or dangerous items of any kind are permitted on campus. This includes toys and replicas.

> All threats—verbal, written, or digital—will be investigated and addressed appropriately.

Students found in violation of safety policies may face disciplinary action, including suspension, expulsion, and involvement of law enforcement, depending on the severity of the situation.

Please also check your child’s backpack daily to ensure they are bringing only appropriate items to school. Keeping our schools safe is a shared responsibility, and we are grateful for your continued support and vigilance.

Thank you for your attention, and for your ongoing commitment to student safety.