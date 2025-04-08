4/07 Goldendale City Council Meeting

Story by Rodger Nichols for Gorge Country Media

There will be at least one new face on the Goldendale City Council next year. Ellie Casey, who currently occupies Position #6 on the council, made this announcement last night:

04 08 25 Ellie :13 “In just a few short weeks, we are going to be having filing week for city council positions. I, myself will not seek re-election and my seat will be open.”

Filing week is coming up May 5th through the 9th. Those interested in filing should contact the auditor’s office, and pay the city council candidate filing fee, in this case a whopping $12.

The council did have a large audience, most of whom came to testify at a public hearing. The council had earlier recommended eliminating parking on Collins Street from the intersection with Roosevelt Avenue one block east to the intersection of Sanders Way and to turn the intersection of Roosevelt and Collins into a 4-way stop. More than a half-dozen people entered testimony on the subject. All were opposed to eliminating parking, and were divided on the issue of the four-way stop. The proposal was initially rejected, and sent to the public works committee for more work.

Councilors also voted to eliminate the city’s Board of Adjustment and to replace its functions by contracting with a law firm to provide hearings examiner services for land use applications in the city.

And they approved a $5,000 request for tourism dollars from the Old Highway 97 Cruisers club to stage the car show in conjunction with Goldendale Community Days July 11th and 12th.