Pet bird comes dangerously close to reacting Sylvester & Tweety routine with snake

A pet bird in Australia was almost sent to the big birdcage in the sky after its home was invaded by a snake.

As reported by the Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers service, they were called to a home that a coastal carpet python had slithered into. Naturally, the snake took great interest in the house’s birdcage and the bird inside, and would’ve been able to make its way inside for a feathered lunch had Sunshine Coast not gotten there in time.

“Unfortunately many bird and other small animal cages are still sold regardless of whether they’re snake proof or not,” the organization’s post reads. “In our industry, it’s hard seeing so many families lose their pets because of this.”

“It’s also important to remember that this is not something to be angry at the snake for,” the post continues. “It cannot differentiate wild birds to pet birds, and is simply trying to feed itself. We are just lucky that for the birds sake, we came quick enough!”

You can continue to be mad at Sylvester the Cat, though. He knows what he’s doing.