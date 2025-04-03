Vroom vroom, straight to jail: Thieves try to speed away with eight stolen Corvettes

A group of car thieves is probably feeling more furious than fast after their plan to steal eight Corvettes was foiled.

According to The Associated Press, the vehicles were taken through a cut fence at the GM Bowling Green Assembly plant in Kentucky. Police were tipped off to the heist when a Bowling Green resident spotted a man parking and then leaving a new Corvette that still had its stickers on, which seems like the first thing you’d remove if you were stealing a car.

All of the other seven cars were later found, including three that were set to be transported to Michigan before cops busted the deal. That led to the arrest of a 21-year-old who’s been charged with receiving stolen property, fleeing arrest and engaging with organized crime.

The perp later said he “would have been paid big” if he was able to get the Corvettes to Michigan. But, alas, crime doesn’t pay.