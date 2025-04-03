Escaped otters lead zookeepers on a chase through snowy Wisconsin

A pair of otters are on the loose in Suamico, Wisconsin, after escaping from the NEW Zoo & Adventure Park.

According to the zoo’s website, the otters, named Louie and Ophelia, found a way out of their enclosure during a winter storm on March 20 via a “small breach in buried fencing that they managed to enlarge just enough to get out.” They remain at large.

“Tracks and overnight camera footage showed that both otters appeared to have enjoyed the snowfall, romping around the zoo, frequently sliding on their bellies and exploring nearby water bodies,” the zoo says, adding that the surrounding area is safe for the otters to frolic and sleep in.

Thanks to footage sent in by local residents, the zoo has determined that at least one of the otters has been returning to the same area and investigating the traps that have been set up. However, the traps have also attracted the attention of the local raccoon population, which has accidentally set them off before the otters can get to them.

“New, ‘raccoon proof’ traps have been added to our efforts, to give us an even better chance of success,” the zoo says.

Anyone with information on the otters’ whereabouts should contact the zoo through social media with photos and videos.