From the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office:

BODY RECOVERED IN SKAMANIA COUNTY ALONG COLUMBIA RIVER SHORELINE

04/03/2025 – On 04/02/2025, the Skamania County Communications Center received a report of a deceased subject located by kayakers along the shore of the Columbia River. Based on the location of the decedent, a Skamania County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Coordinator was contacted and resources were acquired. Deputies from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit assisted in the response with their boat, while Skamania County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue volunteers responded from land.

After an arduous response due to weather and terrain conditions, both on water and land, the decedent was recovered and transported to shore. Skamania County Sheriff’s Office Detective and Deputy conducted their investigation once the decedent was ashore. Based on the investigation, the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office does not suspect any criminal activity involved in the subject’s death and the community is not in danger.

The Skamania County Sheriff’s Office wants to express our utmost gratitude to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit and the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team for their invaluable response and making this a successful, safe mission for all involved.