OREGON: Local Residents Files Petition Under National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program

- The Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) has published a notice of petitions received under the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program.
- This program provides a no-fault compensation system for individuals who have been injured by certain vaccines, as outlined in the Vaccine Injury Table.
- A petition has been filed by a Portland, Oregon resident, Delmont Likins, under the Court of Federal Claims No: 25-0231V.
- A petition has been filed by Forrest Christo from Bend, Oregon, with the United States Court of Federal Claims, seeking compensation for a vaccine-related injury.
- The petition process involves filing with the United States Court of Federal Claims, where special masters are appointed to evaluate the eligibility and compensation amount.
- The notice includes a list of all petitions received in February 2025, with details such as the petitioner’s name, city, and state of vaccination.
- Interested parties are invited to submit relevant written information regarding the petitions, which will be considered by the court.
- This notice is part of the statutory requirement to publish such petitions in the Federal Register within 30 days of receipt.
Vaccine Injury Petitions Highlight Concerns Across Multiple States
- The National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program has received numerous petitions from various states, indicating widespread concerns about vaccine-related injuries.
- In Wisconsin, multiple petitions have been filed, including those from Grafton, Black River Falls, Oshkosh, Oak Creek, Rhinelander, Waupun, Racine, Sauk City, and Milwaukee, suggesting a regional focus on vaccine safety.
- Arizona has seen petitions from Scottsdale, Litchfield Park, and Mesa, reflecting local awareness and concern about vaccine injuries.
- California residents from Burbank, Stockton, Long Beach, San Diego, Santa Rosa, and Los Angeles have also filed petitions, highlighting a significant number of cases in the state.
- In Ohio, petitions from Cincinnati, Sidney, Chesapeake, Beavercreek, and Franklin indicate a notable level of concern about vaccine safety.
- New York has multiple petitions from New York City, Brooklyn, Bronx, and Sunnyside, pointing to a regional concern in the state.
- Petitions from Massachusetts, including Boston and Cambridge, show a significant number of cases, indicating a regional concern.
- Other states with notable petitions include Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Georgia, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New Hampshire, Texas, Virginia, North Carolina, Vermont, Alabama, Iowa, Louisiana, and Nevada, each reflecting local concerns about vaccine safety.
