Worst NYC scaffolding mocked with inaugural Sheddies

Now that the Oscars have come and gone, award season is officially over. But nobody told New York State Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal.

As reported by Pix11, Hoylman-Sigal has introduced the first-ever Sheddies, which are like the Razzie equivalent of whatever award Architectural Digest would hand out. Instead of honoring the majestic buildings of NYC, the Sheddies aim to shame the keepers of street scaffolding, the ubiquitous piles of metal and wood that cover construction areas but never seem to come down.

The inaugural winner of the top worst shed prize was presented to 51 West 86th Street, which is said to have been covered with scaffolding for over two decades.

Perhaps next year the Sheddies can get a primetime TV spot, or at least a streaming deal.