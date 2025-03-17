The mail is indeed stopping in Denmark

As Newman famously declared on Seinfeld, the mail never stops. However, that will no longer be the case in Denmark.

According to The Guardian, the Danish postal service PostNord has announced that 2025 will be the last year it will deliver letters, citing a 90% decrease in letters mailed since 2000.

PostNord will still, however, deliver packages.

“With increasing digitalization, the number of letters in Denmark is rapidly decreasing,” PostNord says. “Therefore PostNord in Denmark will stop delivering letters in 2026 to focus on being the Danes’ preferred package supplier.”

All of which is to say that if you have a pen pal in Denmark, you’d better ask for their email address.