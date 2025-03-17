Bentley Bandits not great Bentley drivers

If you’re going to steal a car, it’s probably a good idea to make sure you know how to drive it.

Such was not the case for an alleged group of thieves dubbed the Bentley Bandits. According to NBC New York, a member of the crew stole a 2023 Bentley at gun point on an NYC street, but was unable to drive away because they were unable to figure out its fancy controls.

“They don’t know how to operate the vehicle. High-end vehicle. Unsuccessful,” NYPD Chief John Mastronardi tells NBC New York. “They couldn’t move the vehicle because they didn’t know how to place the vehicle in drive.”

Apparently a second Bentley Bandit then came over to try to help their thieving buddy, but they couldn’t get it to move, either.

Eventually the Bentley Bandits fled the scene without a new Bentley, whereupon they successfully stole a 2024 Mercedes-Benz.

Anyone with info on the Bentley Bandits is asked to contact the police. Maybe keep your ears peeled for someone saying, “Hey Siri, how do I operate a Bentley?”