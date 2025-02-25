Alleged bun squasher squashed by police

In news about crimes you may not have known were crimes, a Japanese woman has been arrested for squashing buns.

That’s not a euphemism — according to the BBC, the 40-year-old suspect allegedly squeezed down on a four-pack of black sesame and cream cheese buns at a convenience store, rendering it unsellable.

The store owner claims that the woman has a habit of bun squashing, but not bun buying. In this latest incident, the owner says he told the woman to purchase the now-damaged product, but when she refused, he followed her out of the store and called the police.

The woman, meanwhile, maintains that she only pressed the package “lightly” while she “checked the firmness.”