Mariners sign reliever Trevor Gott to minor league deal with invite to big league camp

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — The Seattle Mariners have signed veteran reliever Trevor Gott to a minor league contract with an invitation to big league camp in spring training.

Gott missed all of the 2024 season after tearing the UCL in his right elbow during spring training with Oakland and had Tommy John surgery last April.

The 32-year-old Gott is 16-15 with a 4.65 ERA and six saves in 255 appearances since making his big league debut with the Los Angeles Angels in 2015. This is the right-hander’s second stint with the Mariners. He appeared in 30 games for them in 2023 before being traded to the New York Mets.

Gott is the latest experienced reliever the Mariners have taken a flier on. Players fighting for a spot in the Seattle bullpen include Drew Pomeranz and Neftalí Feliz.

