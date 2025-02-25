A whale of a tale: Kayaker swallowed, then spit out, by humpback

Call him Ishmael.

Adrián Simancas had his own encounter with a sea beast when he was momentarily swallowed by a humpback whale while kayaking through Chile’s Strait of Magellan, the Associated Press reports.

Luckily, Simancas did not have to stab at the whale from hell’s heart, as it spit him out after a few seconds. Even still, he was struck by “terror” during the ordeal.

“I thought I was dead,” Simancas tells the AP. “I thought it had eaten me, that it had swallowed me.”

After the modern day Jonah realized that he was still alive, he regrouped with his father, who he was kayaking with, and they safely returned to shore.