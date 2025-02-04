Just your friendly, tarantula-collecting neighborhood spider-man

He may be able to spin a web of any size, but does Spider-Man help people get over their fear of arachnids?

Well, that’s what Aaron Phoenix does. According to the New York Post, Phoenix has a collection of over 1,000 tarantulas, which he uses to help people who are scared of spiders.

Phoenix travels throughout England with his eight-legged friends, hoping to turn spider fears into spider fans.

“A lot of people are fascinated with spiders so helping someone get from the point [of] being petrified to then holding a spider in their hand is amazing,” Phoenix says. “[Nine out of 10] times I’ve got to them to the point where they can hold one.”

As noble as Phoenix’s mission is, J. Jonah Jameson will still probably call him a menace.