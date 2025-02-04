Man’s ‘carnivore’ diet leads to skin of ‘yellowish nodules’

Tired of all the old, usual reasons to not eat a stick of butter? Well, here’s a new one.

As reported by the JAMA Cardiology journal, a man in his 40s developed “yellowish nodules on his palms, soles, and elbows” after adopting a “carnivore” diet for about eight months. Said diet included consuming a “high intake of fats, consisting of 6 to 9 lb of cheese, sticks of butter, and additional fat incorporated into his daily hamburgers.”

While the patient said he experienced “weight loss, increased energy, and improved mental clarity” due to his dietary choices, his cholesterol level was measured at over 1,000 mg/dL, way over his baseline level of “210 to 300 mg/dL.”

The man was diagnosed with xanthelasma, which are deposits of cholesterol that appear on the skin.