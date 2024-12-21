NFL Saturday

Texans WR Tank Dell hospitalized after severe knee injury on TD catch vs. Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Texans wide receiver Tank Dell was taken to the University of Kansas Medical Center and will remain overnight after sustaining a severe left knee injury while making in a 30-yard touchdown catch in a 27-19 loss to the Chiefs. Dell was coming across the back of the end zone and made a spectacular catch on a pass from C.J. Stroud before colliding with Houston teammate Jared Wayne on the way to the ground. Dell was eventually placed on a stretcher and driven in a covered medical cart off the field, and then he was taken to the hospital.

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens draw even atop the AFC North, beating the 1st-place Steelers 34-17

BALTIMORE (AP) — Lamar Jackson threw three touchdown passes and Marlon Humphrey scored on a fourth-quarter interception return to help the Baltimore Ravens pull even with Pittsburgh atop the AFC North with a 34-17 victory over the Steelers. Pittsburgh would have clinched the division with a victory, but now the teams are deadlocked after the Ravens won for just the second time in the last 10 games in this series. Baltimore clinched a playoff berth. The Steelers had already done so. Russell Wilson threw two touchdown passes for the Steelers but Humphrey’s pick-6 gave the Ravens a big cushion in a series that’s been razor-thin of late.

Mahomes throws for TD and runs for score as Chiefs beat Texans 27-19 to close in on No. 1 seed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw for 260 yards and a touchdown while running for a score on his ailing ankle, and the Kansas City Chiefs took a big step toward securing the No. 1 seed in the playoffs with a 27-19 victory over the Houston Texans. Kansas City improved to 14-1 with its fourth straight win over the Texans, who fell to 9-6. C.J. Stroud had 244 yards passing with two touchdowns and two interceptions for the Texans. One of those TDs went to Tank Dell, who sustained a severe knee injury on the reception and had to be carted from the field.