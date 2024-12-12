Former Deputy of the Year closes out 2024 with dubious honor

We guess you can say a former Georgia cop who was voted Deputy of the Year in 2019 became drunk with power.

Houston County Sheriff’s Deputy Garrison Page was recently charged with a DUI after he allegedly tried to direct traffic outside of an elementary school, despite the fact that there wasn’t a car in sight.

An incident report obtained by WMGT-TV states that Page “had slurred speech, unsteady posture and smelled of alcohol.”

A witness to the scene tells ABC affiliate WSB-TV Page appeared “not right” and was talking to himself while directing cars that didn’t exist.

Page was reportedly released after being booked on DUI charges, with Houston County Sheriff’s Office officials telling the outlet he’s been suspended pending termination.