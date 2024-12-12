Fugitive rips cops for using unflattering mugshot

Just because one’s a fugitive from the law doesn’t mean he shouldn’t look his best, even when it comes to posing for a mugshot.

According to Daily Star, George Whittaker says that he was unjustly convicted and sentenced to six-and-a-half years in jail for stealing over $3 million worth of Viking treasure that he claims he found in a field he had permission to be on.

Even worse, Whittaker called a Facebook photo they circulated in an effort to capture him after escaping police custody unflattering because it was taken after a “three-day bender” and he was “hungover.”

So he proceeded to right the injustice by posting an alternate picture of himself smiling with a tan and cool shades, which was picked up by his local newspaper.

Police eventually caught up with Whittaker, who used the aliases George Blackbeard and George Powell while he was on the lam.

He was ordered to pay back nearly $800,000 by Worcester Crown Court in 2022 at a Proceeds of Crime Hearing but has never told anyone what he did with the treasure.