Keep your scanners peeled for driver of replica Knight Rider racking up traffic tickets

Here’s a mystery that maybe Michael Knight and KITT can solve: how does a car that’s been parked in the same location for years get hit with a speeding ticket?

Such is the question being asked by the Volo Museum of Illinois, which, according to The Associated Press, received a fine for $50 for being caught speeding in New York City.

Apparently, a black Pontiac Trans Am with a license plate reading KNIGHT was caught going 36 mph in a 25 mph zone.

As for how the Volo Museum is involved, it also has a black Pontiac Trans Am with a KNIGHT license plate. For those unaware of 1980s TV shows, the car is a replica of KITT, the AI-powered vehicle driven by David Hasselhoff’s Michael Knight in Knight Rider.

Still, the mystery remains why the Volo Museum, whose KITT replica has remained on display in the same location for years, is receiving tickets stemming from the traffic misdeeds of another apparent Knight Rider enthusiast in a whole different part of the country.

“The fact that we’re legally tied to a movie prop is interesting,” says museum marketing director Jim Wojdyla. “We’re known for having our Hollywood cars from TV and movies, but I have no idea how we got registered from a ticket in New York to the plates in California to the Volo Museum in Illinois. We’re still trying to figure it out.”

The museum is planning to appeal the ticket, but in the meantime, staff are curious about the identity of the NYC speedster.

“We just want to know is this from a museum, is this just a guy that built this car as a hobby?” Wojdyla says. “It looks pretty damn accurate. We’d like to meet those guys.”