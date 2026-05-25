Ice cream sold in 17 states voluntarily recalled by company for possible metal fragments

A California-based creamery has issued a voluntary recall on some of its ice cream due to the possible presence of metal fragments.

Straus Family Creamery, headquartered in Petaluma, California, issued a recall notice Thursday, stating that “a small number of production runs of select flavors and sizes of its Organic Ice Cream” were potentially contaminated with a “metal foreign material.”

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration shared the recall announcement on its website the following day.

“Food safety and product quality remain top priorities for Straus Family Creamery. The company is taking this action out of an abundance of caution and has implemented appropriate corrective actions,” Straus Family Creamery said in its announcement last week.

The recall impacts certain pint and quart sized containers of Straus Family Creamery Organic Super Premium Ice Cream in several flavors, according to the company.

Ice Cream Vanilla Bean (pint containers) with “best by” dates Dec. 23 and Dec. 28, 2026

Ice Cream Strawberry (quart and pint containers) with “best by” dates Dec. 24 and Dec. 25, 2026, respectively

Ice Cream Cookie Dough (pint containers) with “best by” date Dec. 26, 2026

Ice Cream Dutch Chocolate (quart containers) with “best by” date Dec. 27, 2026

Ice Cream Mint Chip (pint containers) with “best by” date Dec. 30, 2026

The ice cream was distributed to retailers across 17 states including Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, New Jersey, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Washington and Wisconsin, according to Straus Family Creamery.

Impacted products were available on store shelves starting May 4, 2026, the company said.

A full list of impacted products, including “best by” dates and UPC codes, can be found on the company’s website.