7/12 Sports Brief

Ryan Blaney wins 3-wide battle on final lap of overtime in NASCAR Cup race in Atlanta

HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) — Ryan Blaney emerged from a three-wide battle on the final lap of overtime to cap a dominant victory in the weather-delayed NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta. Blaney won every stage of the race after starting on the pole, but the Team Penske Ford driver had to fight off challenges from Bubba Wallace and Christopher Hill, who finished second, on the final lap. Carson Hocevar and Ty Gibbs rounded out the top four. Wallace was penalized for passing below the double yellow lines and finished 29th instead of second. There was a delay of 3 hours, 9 minutes because of rain and lightning.

World Cup semifinals: Four previous champions, a bitter rivalry, Mbappé vs Yamal and Messi vs Kane

ATLANTA (AP) — It’s a World Cup semifinal lineup for the ages. Four previous champions and the four top-ranking teams in the world. Five of the six top scorers, one GOAT and one of the bitterest rivalries in soccer. France, Spain, England and Argentina are two wins away from being crowned champion of the world again and it is just too close to call either semifinal matchup. Not since 1990 has the final four of a World Cup been made up entirely of previous winners. England and Argentina were involved then, although they didn’t play each other. They will on Wednesday. Kylian Mbappé’s France plays Lamine Yamal’s Spain in the first semifinal on Tuesday.

What to know about new rules and technology behind the World Cup’s most contentious calls

ATLANTA (AP) — It was another game-changing moment at the World Cup that had more to do with television replays in a room far away than a moment of brilliance on the field. The sending off of Switzerland’s Breel Embolo in Saturday’s quarterfinal game against Argentina was the latest call that may have left fans scratching their heads, not least because of the confusing name of the newly implemented “mistaken identity” law that swung the match. It is not the first time at this World Cup that teams have hit out against new rules or technology.

Philadelphia’s Sánchez to start All-Star Game at home for NL. Toronto’s Cease the pick for AL

Cristopher Sánchez of the Philadelphia Phillies will start Tuesday night’s All-Star Game in his home ballpark. He’ll take the mound for the National League against Dylan Cease of the Toronto Blue Jays. The Blue Jays announced Sunday that Cease will be the American League’s starter. Dave Roberts of the Los Angeles Dodgers, who is managing the NL, said Sanchez is his starter. Also Sunday, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said New York’s Cam Schlittler was not planning to pitch in the All-Star Game. Then hours later Boone and Schlittler said the right-hander could be available after all.

Jannik Sinner bounces back with another Wimbledon title after his French Open meltdown

LONDON (AP) — Top-ranked Jannik Sinner beat Alexander Zverev 6-7 (7), 7-6 (2), 6-3, 6-4 for his second consecutive Wimbledon title and fifth Grand Slam overall. Zverev appeared bothered by a knee issue after a slip to the grass on a key point in the third set. Sinner’s latest title came in his first tournament since a meltdown at the French Open. It was Sinner’s 10th straight victory over Zverev. Zverev was coming off his first Grand Slam title at the French Open. Linda Noskova beat Karolina Muchova in an all-Czech women’s final on Saturday for her first Grand Slam title.

Tampa Bay prospect Nathan Flewelling homers, MVP in AL’s 6-1 win over NL in All-Star Futures Game

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays prospect Nathan Flewelling hit a two-run homer, leading the American League to a 6-1 win over the National League in the All-Star Futures Game. The 19-year-old catcher is rated the second-best prospect in Tampa Bay’s organization. He and Theo Gillen, Tampa Bay’s top prospect, combined for three RBIs. Phillies minor leaguer Gage Wood started the game, allowing one run in one inning. Former Phillies outfielder Shane Victorino managed the National League team. Larry Bowa managed the American League team. Among past Futures Games players, 86.8% have played in at least one major league game.

Zverev hopes he can be more than just ‘the third guy’ in tennis after run to Wimbledon final

LONDON (AP) — Alexander Zverev is used to being “the third guy” in tennis. After following up his French Open title with a run to his first Wimbledon final, he’s hoping to be more than that in the future. Even after losing to Jannik Sinner on Centre Court on Sunday, Zverev thinks he is closer than ever to challenging the top-ranked Italian and his main rival Carlos Alcaraz for Grand Slam titles. Zverev says “I think I’ve been pushing those guys,” and that it’s the first time in his career he actually believes he could win Wimbledon.

Royal Birkdale is a different British Open test than it was in 2017

SOUTHPORT, England (AP) — Royal Birkdale has been a regular in the British Open for the last 70 years. There’s something different about the English links this time around. Peter Uihlein was among those getting in some practice on Sunday upon arriving for the final major of the year. He was a little confused by the 241-yard 15th hole and realized only later that it was a brand0new hole. Fairways have shifted. The fifth hole has been redesigned. Players will learn those changes quickly. What really stands out is the hot, dry weather and links turf that already is yellow and crispy from the sun.

Haeran Ryu beats Brooke Henderson in playoff to win Evian Championship for 2nd straight major title

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France (AP) — Haeran Ryu has birdied the first hole of a playoff with Brooke Henderson to win the Evian Championship for a second straight major title in the space of three weeks. The South Korean golfer backed up her victory at the Women’s PGA Championship at Hazeltine National Golf Club on June 29. Ryu (level-par 71) and Henderson (7-under 64) finished on 19-under par for the week at Evian Golf Resort, with Henderson making three eagles. They included a hole-in-one at No. 8 and an eagle at No. 18 that got the 2022 champion into the playoff. They went back up No. 18, Henderson had to lay up after pulling her drive, and she wound up making par. Ryu, who shot 60 on Saturday for the lowest round at a major, rolled in a birdie putt from three feet for the win.