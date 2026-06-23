Lionel Messi becomes top scorer in World Cup history with 2 more goals for Argentina

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Lionel Messi now has the World Cup scoring record with 18 goals in his career after scoring twice in a 2-0 victory over Austria. He scored in the 38th minute and again in stoppage time after missing a penalty kick in the ninth minute Monday in Dallas. The goal for the record of 17 gave Argentina a 1-0 lead two days before Messi’s 39th birthday, and amid the concern of an ailing father back at home. It was the sixth consecutive World Cup game in which Messi has scored. He entered the game even with Germany striker Miroslav Klose, whose 16 was later matched by Frances’s Kylian Mbappé

Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland dazzle on same day at the World Cup

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappé delivered dazzling performances on a showcase day for the World Cup’s top scorers. Haaland scored twice for Norway in the first 15 minutes of the second half of a 3-2 win over Senegal on Monday night, making up for clanking a shot off the post and getting denied on a header just before halftime. Haaland’s performance came hours after Messi and Mbappé scored two goals apiece for Argentina and France, respectively. The three have scored a combined 13 goals in the tournament so far.