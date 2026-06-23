Giannis Antetokounmpo getting traded to Heat in blockbuster deal, AP source says

MIAMI (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo is getting traded to the Miami Heat in a blockbuster move. Tyler Herro and several other players and draft picks are heading to the Milwaukee Bucks. Bobby Portis is also coming to Miami with Antetokounmpo. Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kel’el Ware and Kasparas Jakucionis are going to the Bucks. Milwaukee is also receiving three first-round picks, including the 13th selection in Tuesday’s draft. The Heat now have another superstar as they pursue a fourth championship and an eighth trip to the NBA Finals since 2006.