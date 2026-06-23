Two separate accidents in two days

Story by Rodger Nichols for Gorge Country Media

The Washington State Patrol reports that a 61-year-old driver from Waterville, Washington, lost control of a 2003 truck and trailer on SR 14 near Wishram yesterday, which rolled onto the guardrail and blocked the eastbound lane. No one was injured in the accident, which totaled the truck. The driver was cited for speed too fast for conditions on a curve.

Two people were injured in a two-car accident on Highway 97 at 9:44 Sunday night at milepost 1 near the Washington side of the Biggs bridge. According to the Washington State Patrol, a southbound Honda Civic struck the guardrail, overcorrected and hit a northbound Toyota Rav 4. The incident, caused by distracted driving, left both drivers injured. 32-year-old Aaron Kelsey was taken to Kadlec Medical Center and received a citation, while 59-year-old Kathleen Smith was taken to Adventist Columbia Gorge and faced no charges. Both vehicles were totaled and drugs or alcohol were involved.