Boy spends more than 100 hours reading to animals at Florida shelter

A Florida boy is sharing his story after being recognized for reading for more than 100 hours to shelter animals.

Nehemiah Turner, 11, told ABC News he hopes his reading helps soothe animals at the local humane society who are waiting to find new homes.

“I hope that they get adopted, and I hope I achieved my goal, too,” Nehemiah said.

The Jacksonville Humane Society in Jacksonville, Florida, said Nehemiah is one of over 2,000 children who participate in the nonprofit’s Pawsitive Reading program.

Nehemiah has been reading to dogs for the past two years, the organization said.

Nehemiah said he still remembers the first dog he read to at the humane society.

“I went up there with my book, and I sat down with this dog named Auggie. I started to read to him, and after we had to leave, I started to cry, because I didn’t want to leave the humane society,” he said.

In June, Nehemiah became the humane society’s first volunteer to reach the 100-hour milestone, and the Jacksonville Humane Society presented him with a certificate to show its appreciation for his efforts.

“It makes me feel great — proud and great,” Nehemiah said after receiving the honor.

Jacksonville Humane Society CEO Lawrence Nicolas said in a statement to ABC News that Nehemiah “reminds us that meaningful change often begins with one simple act of kindness.”