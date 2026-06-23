6/22 Sports Brief

Timberwolves trading Julius Randle to Nets as part of 3-team deal, AP source says

The Minnesota Timberwolves are trading Julius Randle and a first-round pick to the Brooklyn Nets as part of a three-team deal that also includes the Chicago Bulls, a person with knowledge of the terms said Monday night. The Timberwolves are sending the 28th pick in Tuesday’s draft to the Nets and will be receiving the No. 33 pick that will be made in the second round on Wednesday night, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal has not received the required approvals from the league office.

It’s ‘Serena being Serena’ as Williams makes audacious singles return at Wimbledon

Serena Williams isn’t stepping up her tennis return by entering the singles draw at Wimbledon. She’s played only two doubles matches recently after nearly four years away from professional tennis and the grass-court Grand Slam starts next week. Williams has accepted wild card invitations for both singles and doubles with sister Venus from the All England Club. ESPN commentator Mary Joe Fernandez calls it “a sign of confidence” that Serena is prepared to enter the sport’s most prestigious tournament without having played a singles match in so long. Fernandez says “if anybody can do it, it’s Serena.” Defending champion Jannik Sinner and seven-time champion Novak Djokovic are the men’s favorites.

Oklahoma rolls past Tar Heels 13-2 for 1st national championship since 1994 and SEC’s 7th in a row

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Oklahoma capitalized on North Carolina’s uncharacteristic pitching struggles and got another clutch performance from LJ Mercurius out of the bullpen on its way to a 13-2 victory in the winner-take-all Game 3 of the College World Series finals. The win gave the Sooners their first national championship since 1994. The Sooners won the Southeastern Conference’s seventh straight title after finishing 11th in the regular season and entering the NCAA Tournament off losses in seven of nine games. North Carolina was runner-up for the third time since 2006 and now has 13 CWS appearances without a title.

MLB Commish: Giants botched Pride Night cap guidance, leaving players unclear on opt-out

NEW YORK (AP) — MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred says the San Francisco Giants failed to inform players they could opt out of wearing rainbow-themed caps during Pride Night. Some players, including pitcher Landen Roupp, added Bible verses to the caps, which violated league policy. Missouri Senator Josh Hawley expressed concern over the warning to players, calling it “dubious” and arguing MLB promotes a political viewpoint with Pride-themed uniforms. Manfred responded that the league’s policy allows exemptions for Pride emblems and players can opt out. Manfred said the Giants’ communication was inadequate, but players face no penalties or fines.

Erling Haaland scores 2 more goals and Norway beats Senegal 3-2 to reach World Cup round of 32

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Erling Haaland scored twice to raise his World Cup goals total to four, and Norway advanced to the round of 32 with a 3-2 win over Senegal. Marcus Pederson put the Vikings ahead in the 43rd minute after replacing an injured teammate, and Haaland kept up his incredible goals streak in the 48th and 58th minutes to build a 3-1 lead. Haaland has 24 goals in his last 12 international games — scoring at least once in every match — and 59 goals in 52 international appearances. Ismaïla Sarr scored twice for Senegal, which is 0-2.

Kylian Mbappé of France scores 2 goals to reach 16 in World Cup career, tying for 2nd most

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kylian Mbappé of France has scored two goals to reach 16 for his World Cup career. That moves him into a tie for second most in tournament history as he tries to keep pace with new record holder Lionel Messi. Playing in his third World Cup, the 27-year-old Mbappé scored in the 14th minute against Iraq, giving Les Bleus a 1-0 lead in his 100th international game. After a weather delay that extended the halftime break to more than two hours, Mbappé found the net again in the 54th minute to move into a tie with Miroslav Klose of Germany. Messi has the tournament record of 18 goals after scoring twice earlier Monday.

Trae Young agrees to a 4-year extension with Washington Wizards, AP source says

Trae Young has agreed to a four-year extension with the Washington Wizards, one that would be worth about $212 million if he picks up the final year of the deal, according to a person with knowledge of the agreement. The fourth year of the agreement is at Young’s option, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Wizards had not revealed the terms. The dollar total that the sides agreed upon essentially matches the most that Young could have made on the free agent market if he signed elsewhere. Young is a four-time All-Star who was sidelined by injuries for most of this past season, averaging just 17.9 points.