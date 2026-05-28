Talk about a jumpscare: Frog found in grocery store salad bag

An Australian man’s store-bought salad bag included an extra green thing that definitely wasn’t leafy.

According to The Associated Press, Rhys Smoker was preparing to open the sealed bag, which he’d purchased from Woolworths supermarket chain, when he spotted a live frog hanging out inside.

Smoker and his housemates decided to name the frog Greg and let it out by a nearby pond.

We assume that Smoker did not use the frog-infested salad, and Woolworths issued a replacement bag alongside an apology.

“Our teams are investigating this with our suppliers as a priority,” Woolworths says.